She thought she found the perfect renter for her home. She couldn’t have been more wrong

0:48 Home health care worker caught on video abusing elderly woman Pause

1:22 Commuter train crashes into FedEx truck

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

1:33 How to respond if you receive a robocall

2:51 DACA holder voices her fears with a Trump administration

0:36 Rep. Chris Corley suggests Confederate flag be replaced with a white flag of surrender

1:25 Trump goes to Mexico, doesn't ask them to pay for the wall