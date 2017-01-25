Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

Sen. Marco Rubio (R- Fla) was one of the most outspoken Republicans against the nomination of Rex Tillerson for Secretary of State. But on Jan 23, Sen. Rubio announced he had decided to vote yes in the Senate Armed Forces Committee hearing to officially nominate Tillerson before the entire Senate.
Officer Tim Schwering arrived before fire crews responding to a 911 call on Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. A woman trapped inside her burning car and had tried to kick the window. Schwering's bodycam video shows he was able to break her window but was unable to unlock the door. With the help of a neighbor, they were able to pull the woman out of the vehicle.
Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump’s first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women’s movement. It already inspired sister marches around the world.
A Washington, D.C. official says the estimated turnout for the Women's March in the city now stands at a half a million. It is about double the amount of people who showed up to President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Mermaid Shannon Dawn Rauch and friends spent Thursday morning at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. For the second year in a row, merfolk from around the world will converge on the Greensboro Aquatic Center for a 3 day celebration of swimming, January 20-22.
A woman was crossing the street at a Brooklyn, New York intersection on Friday, January 13, 2017, when a yellow school bus making a right turn plowed into her. Miraculously, the 43-year-old woman survived.
Pet pigs are illegal in New York City, but there’s a committed community of pig owners across the boroughs. Queelin lives happily in Manhattan. But Wilbur, of Staten Island, is headed to a sanctuary in North Carolina after he was ordered out by the health department.