Her dogs were looking for a bone when they set the kitchen on fire

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades Pause

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

0:50 Dion Waiters speaks to media after last-second shot beats Golden State Warriors

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

1:39 St. Thomas Aquinas routs Mater Academy

1:41 Lauderhill killing caught on surveillance video (Graphic Content)

1:38 Dave Barry goes searching for protesters on the campaign trail

2:23 Inside South Florida's only legal medical marijuana grow operation

1:25 Latino barber tries to reconcile immigrant roots and a Trump presidency