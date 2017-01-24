List of Academy Award nominations

Best Picture
- “Arrival”
- “Fences”
- “Hacksaw Ridge”
- “Hell or High Water”
- “Hidden Figures”
- “La La Land”
- “Lion”
- “Manchester by the Sea”
- “Moonlight”
Director
- "Arrival," Denis Villeneuve
- "Hacksaw Ridge," Mel Gibson
- "La La Land," Damien Chazelle
- "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Lonergan
- "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins
Actor
- Casey Affleck, “Manchester by the Sea”;
- Andrew Garfield, "Hackshaw Ridge";
- Ryan Gosling, "La La Land";
- Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic";
- Denzel Washington, "Fences".
Actress
- Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
- Ruth Negga, "Loving"
- Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
- Emma Stone, "La La Land"
- Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Supporting Actor
- Mahershala Ali, “Moonlight”;
- Jeff Bridges, “Hell or High Water”;
- Lucas Hedges, “Manchester by the Sea”;
- Dev Patel, “Lion”;
- Michael Shannon, “Nocturnal Animals.”
Supporting Actress
- Viola Davis, Fences
- Naomi Harris, Moonlight
- Nicole Kidman, Lion
- Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
- Michele Williams, Manchester by the Sea.
Original Screenplay
- "Hell or High Water," Taylor Sheridan
- "La La Land," Damien Chazelle
- "The Lobster," Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthimis Flippou
- "Manchester by the Sea," Kenneth Lonergan
- "20th Century Women," Mike Mills
Adapted Screenplay
- "Arrival," Eric Heisserer
- "Fences," August Wilson
- "Hidden Figures," Allison Schroeder, Theodore Melfi
- "Lion," Luke Davis
- "Moonlight," Barry Jenkins (Screenplay), Tarell Alvin McCraney (Story)
Foreign language film
- “Land of Mine,” Denmark;
- “A Man Called Ove,” Sweden;
- “The Salesman,” Iran;
- “Tanna,” Australia;
- “Toni Erdmann,” Germany.
Original Song
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” from “La La Land,”
- “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” from “Trolls,”
- “City of Stars” from ‘'La La Land,”
- “The Empty Chair” from “Jim: The James Foley Story,”
- “How Far I'll Go” from ‘'Moana.”
Original Score
- Jackie
- La La Land
- Lion
- Moonlight
- Passengers
