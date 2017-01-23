When your loved ones vote the other way

We asked parents and children who voted for opposing candidates to discuss their hopes and fears for the country — and for each other — over the course of the next four years.
Mermaids swim in Charlotte pool

Mermaid Shannon Dawn Rauch and friends spent Thursday morning at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. For the second year in a row, merfolk from around the world will converge on the Greensboro Aquatic Center for a 3 day celebration of swimming, January 20-22.

N.Y.C. woman run over by school bus

A woman was crossing the street at a Brooklyn, New York intersection on Friday, January 13, 2017, when a yellow school bus making a right turn plowed into her. Miraculously, the 43-year-old woman survived.

The secret world of New York's pet pigs

Pet pigs are illegal in New York City, but there’s a committed community of pig owners across the boroughs. Queelin lives happily in Manhattan. But Wilbur, of Staten Island, is headed to a sanctuary in North Carolina after he was ordered out by the health department.

Woman narrowly escapes as car slams into salon

A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window. Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it into the building. No one inside the salon was injured.

U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on MLK Day

Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that 'You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way.'

