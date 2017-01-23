When your loved ones vote the other way

A Washington, D.C. official says the estimated turnout for the Women's March in the city now stands at a half a million. It is about double the amount of people who showed up to President Donald Trump's inauguration.
Mermaid Shannon Dawn Rauch and friends spent Thursday morning at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center. For the second year in a row, merfolk from around the world will converge on the Greensboro Aquatic Center for a 3 day celebration of swimming, January 20-22.
A woman was crossing the street at a Brooklyn, New York intersection on Friday, January 13, 2017, when a yellow school bus making a right turn plowed into her. Miraculously, the 43-year-old woman survived.
Pet pigs are illegal in New York City, but there’s a committed community of pig owners across the boroughs. Queelin lives happily in Manhattan. But Wilbur, of Staten Island, is headed to a sanctuary in North Carolina after he was ordered out by the health department.
A car slammed through a salon in New Jersey, narrowly missing an employee who was seated by the front window. Police said a man having a seizure or some sort of cardiac issue struck a parked car, sending it into the building. No one inside the salon was injured.
Sue, the largest complete tyrannosaurus rex fossil on record at 42 feet long and 13 feet tall, is reconstructed at Discovery Center of Idaho Monday Jan. 16, 2017 in Boise, Idaho. The exhibit opens to the public Saturday Jan. 21.
Young men in the 5000 Role Models of Excellence program received a powerful and inspiring message from U.S. Rep. John Lewis, of Georgia, during their breakfast ceremony on MLK Day. Lewis, who was recently lambasted by President-elect Donald Trump, made no mention of Trump during the speech. He reminded the youth that 'You must never, ever hate. The way of love is the better way.'
Mozel Neely is the last survivor of the three men who started South Carolina's oldest MLK parade in York in 1981. Neely said that King's ideal that all men are equal and should love each other remains true today.
A naked woman steals the truck of the responding sheriff deputy's after he got out of his vehicle to find her a blanket. She then led police on a 70-mile chase before she lost control of the truck. Body cam and security camera footage captured the wild events in Arizona.