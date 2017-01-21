California’s Kamala Harris takes her place in the anti-Trump movement

1:23 Mermaids swim in Charlotte pool Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:22 The secret world of New York's pet pigs

0:31 N.Y.C. woman run over by school bus

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says