This is Miami’s connection to the indictment of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, was extradited from Mexico to the United States to face a sweeping indictment Friday that includes numerous drug trafficking charges consolidated from cases in New York, Miami and other U.S. cities.
The U.S. Justice Department confirmed that Guzman left the country from Ciudad Juarez and arrived in New York Thursday night. He will be arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn, where the U.S. attorneys from that district and Miami will address at a news conference Guzman's role in trafficking tons of drugs including cocaine and heroin throughout the United States.
The U.S. sought Guzman’s extradition on multiple charges of drug trafficking, murder and money laundering in several states. The extradition request was approved by a Mexican judge in October, days after the federal judge assigned to the case was murdered while jogging outside his home.
Guzman, who initially faced charges in six U.S. jurisdictions, will now be prosecuted in a joint New York-Miami indictment in Brooklyn. In exchange for his extradition, the United States agreed not to seek the death penalty against Guzman, who was charged with various murders in the original New York indictment.
“The Justice Department extends its gratitude to the government of Mexico for their extensive cooperation and assistance in securing the extradition of Guzman Loera to the United States,” the department said in a statement. It said details of his court appearances would be provided at a later date.
Guzman escaped prison in 2001 after bribing Mexican prison guards, and again in 2014 when he exited through a nearly 1-mile tunnel dug beneath his jail sell. He was captured a third time in 2016 after six months on the run.
In October, a letter from the drug kingpin’s psychiatrist alleged that Guzman was depressed and suffering from hallucinations, memory loss and was experiencing “physiological torture” at the hands of prison guards. His wife filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission, alleging he was allowed no contact with other prisoners and could only receive limited outside visitors.
Miami Herald staff writer Jay Weaver contributed to this report.
