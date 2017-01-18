Earth smashes temperature record for the third straight year

1:26 White House rejects Trump request to halt Gitmo transfers Pause

5:17 From Eisenhower to Obama, Charlie Brotman had a front-row seat to inaugural history

0:32 Video of massive Florida gator goes viral

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

4:11 Kansas man released 12 years early by President Obama

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

3:00 White House describes 'stark difference' between Snowden and Manning cases

1:22 Inside the beginning of the Manning trial