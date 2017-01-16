Trump vows 'insurance for everybody' in Obamacare replacement plan

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the U.S.

0:55 Cubans stuck on bridge to U.S. after 'wet foot, dry foot' policy ends

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

1:10 Body found in industrial park investigated as homicide

1:39 The last day of the circus in Miami

2:57 Whiteside talks about his 28-point, 20-rebound night

1:01 Cubans stuck in Mexico cling to hope of entering U.S.

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins