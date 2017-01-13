After 2 weeks, social media sites working to remove video of 12-year-old’s suicide

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling Pause

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:10 Former Secretary of Commerce supports U.S., Cuba normalization

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:28 Surveillance video capture thieves who entered through dog door

3:32 Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games