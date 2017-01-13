3 lawsuits, 5 wheelbarrows, 298,745 pennies: One man’s quest to stick it to the DMV

2:13 Cuban migrants: The exodus continues Pause

1:28 Gun rights proponent: Gun-free zones 'misguided'

0:49 Donald Trump's thoughts on the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy

0:50 The last Cubans to cross freely into the US

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

3:32 Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:28 Surveillance video capture thieves who entered through dog door

1:48 Heat's Josh Richardson discusses his sprained left foot