NYPD captain apologizes for rape comments following outrage

3:32 Volkswagen to pay largest penalty ever given to automaker by U.S. government Pause

1:31 Combat veteran with PTSD finds strength and relief in Valor Games

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:53 Do we live in one of America’s unhealthiest states?

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard'

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

0:15 Dash cam video shows truck driver was distracted by cellphone before crash