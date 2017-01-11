Russian hackers could go after Congress next – and not just to read their email

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking Pause

0:22 Thief steals python from pet shop by shoving it down his pants

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

1:54 Gun culture helped create gun violence in urban communities

2:07 Surveillance peephole camera in NYC apartment building

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive