Wild horses get favorable hearing in battle with California ranchers over sanctuary

3:25 Trump addresses Russia accusations, business dealings in post-election press conference Pause

0:25 Giant sequoia famous for 'drive-thru' hole in trunk topples in California storm

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

2:23 Intelligence officials confident Russians behind election attacks

8:40 Young Kansas City black men and police discuss race

2:24 Wichitans demand change in wake of fatal police shootings

3:51 Dallas police chief: 'This must stop'

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis