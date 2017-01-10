Car dealership receives unexpected visitor when deer jumps through window

Nalley Lexus in Roswell, Georgia, had an unexpected visitor this week when a deer jumped through an open window and proceeded to run through the showroom.
Nalley Lexus Roswell via Facebook

National

Game warden shoots family's pet deer

On Dec. 19, 2016, Kansas game wardens came to the home of Mark and Kim Mcgaughey regarding a deer they said the family kept illegally as a pet. The mule deer doe, which the family had named Faline and which they had had for about 22 months, was eventually shot and killed by game wardens a few minutes later on the property.

National

Walmart surveillance video shows fatal encounter with police

Authorities released security video from a Walmart supermarket in Arizona that show the moment a man opens fire on two police officers on April 23, 2016. One officer took two bullets to the vest, the force strong enough to knock him to the ground. The officer flipped over and fired back. The suspect rushed outside and dropped his weapon and tried retrieving it when the officer fired killing the suspect. Both officers survived the attack.

National

Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

A home surveillance video showed a 2-year-old Utah boy trying for almost two minutes to free his twin brother from under a fallen dresser. The boys’ parents posted the video to social media to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof.

National

One mailbox on a North Carolina beach holds stories from visitors around the world

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it is not an easy walk. The closest parking lot is a mile and a half away. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.

Nation & World Videos