January 9, 2017 11:23 PM

College football title game ref steals the show with his muscular arms

By Brian Murphy

Alabama and Clemson met Monday night for the in the College Football Playoff championship game in Tampa, Fla.

The college football titans were playing for the title for the second consecutive year. Alabama and head coach Nick Saban were seeking its fifth national title in eight seasons, while Clemson and quarterback Deshaun Watson — the Heisman Trophy runner-up — were looking for their first championship since 1981.

With plenty of stars and future NFL top picks on the field, it was referee Mike Defee who stole the show on social media. Defee’s muscular build and bulging biceps were a big hit.

Defee is a referee in the Big 12 conference. His arms even got their own Twitter account Monday night: @MikeDefeeArms.

