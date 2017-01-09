Inmates hospitalized after brawl at maximum security jail

Surveillance video shows a fight at a Chicago jail where 5 inmates were stabbed and taken to the hospital.
Walmart surveillance video shows fatal encounter with police

Authorities released security video from a Walmart supermarket in Arizona that show the moment a man opens fire on two police officers on April 23, 2016. One officer took two bullets to the vest, the force strong enough to knock him to the ground. The officer flipped over and fired back. The suspect rushed outside and dropped his weapon and tried retrieving it when the officer fired killing the suspect. Both officers survived the attack.

Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

A home surveillance video showed a 2-year-old Utah boy trying for almost two minutes to free his twin brother from under a fallen dresser. The boys’ parents posted the video to social media to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof.

One mailbox on a North Carolina beach holds stories from visitors around the world

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it is not an easy walk. The closest parking lot is a mile and a half away. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.

Workout regime brings new life to gunshot victim

Five years ago, Wesley Hamilton, then 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was paralyzed from the waist down. After lying in a bed for two years battling depression and physical ailments, training and exercise have brought a new life and happiness to Hamilton. "I have never had muscles, so building muscles, eating right, made me feel better, made my mind clearer. It was an excellent feeling," said Hamilton, 28, of Kansas City.

