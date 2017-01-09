This breast pump is wearable and discrete, says maker Willow

Willow’s smart breast pump wearable could change the way mothers pump breast milk for the better.
Leah Becerra/Kansas City Star

Walmart surveillance video shows fatal encounter with police

Authorities released security video from a Walmart supermarket in Arizona that show the moment a man opens fire on two police officers on April 23, 2016. One officer took two bullets to the vest, the force strong enough to knock him to the ground. The officer flipped over and fired back. The suspect rushed outside and dropped his weapon and tried retrieving it when the officer fired killing the suspect. Both officers survived the attack.

One mailbox on a North Carolina beach holds stories from visitors around the world

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it is not an easy walk. The closest parking lot is a mile and a half away. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.

Workout regime brings new life to gunshot victim

Five years ago, Wesley Hamilton, then 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was paralyzed from the waist down. After lying in a bed for two years battling depression and physical ailments, training and exercise have brought a new life and happiness to Hamilton. "I have never had muscles, so building muscles, eating right, made me feel better, made my mind clearer. It was an excellent feeling," said Hamilton, 28, of Kansas City.

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

Representatives from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, including retired UFC champion Randy Couture and Rep. Jeff Dunham (R-Calif.), testified before Congress on Dec. 8 in favor of providing MMA fighters with more protections from promoters, more regulation of marketing, and standardized health and safety practices.

