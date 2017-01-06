NBA general manager makes racially charged joke about his own wife, reports say

0:16 Video at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (Graphic Content) Pause

0:38 Passengers gather on the tarmac at FLL following airport shooting

0:51 Tilikum, Seaworld Orlando's famous killer whale, dies

0:44 Passengers run for cover at FLL airport

1:29 Suspects record alleged kidnapping and torture on Facebook Live

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

3:15 Dog recovers from baseball size tumor