1 is missing a leg, 1 is deaf, another is blind; Could Puppy Bowl get any cuter?

2:07 Surveillance peephole camera in NYC apartment building Pause

2:27 Walmart surveillance video shows fatal encounter with police

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

0:31 Video of brawl at Dallas taco shop

1:54 Gun culture helped create gun violence in urban communities

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the US

1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy