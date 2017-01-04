Equifax, TransUnion fined for misleading consumers about credit scores

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:04 Female cat owners benefit most from stress-reducing effect of a pet

5:16 Finding Answers in a Ship Full of Migrants’ Bodies

1:15 Mike Pence silent on Julian Assange's credibility

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

3:19 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to guilty verdict

1:08 Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement