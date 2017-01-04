NAACP president among those arrested at sit-in to protest Trump nominee Sessions

0:30 Walmart surveillance video shows fatal encounter with police Pause

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

5:16 Finding Answers in a Ship Full of Migrants’ Bodies

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

1:08 Ivanka Trump in Charlotte

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

1:08 5 things to know about the California marijuana proposition

2:07 Marijuana: Uncertain medicine