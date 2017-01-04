Woman finds grenade in her backyard

Hope Zahornacky was blithely going about her hobby of metal detecting on Jan. 2, 2017, when, in her back yard, she got a huge shock: a grenade buried just inches below ground.
Josh Mitelman/Island Packet

National

Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

A home surveillance video showed a 2-year-old Utah boy trying for almost two minutes to free his twin brother from under a fallen dresser. The boys’ parents posted the video to social media to highlight the importance of securing furniture to make homes childproof.

National

One mailbox on a North Carolina beach holds stories from visitors around the world

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it is not an easy walk. The closest parking lot is a mile and a half away. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.

National

Workout regime brings new life to gunshot victim

Five years ago, Wesley Hamilton, then 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was paralyzed from the waist down. After lying in a bed for two years battling depression and physical ailments, training and exercise have brought a new life and happiness to Hamilton. "I have never had muscles, so building muscles, eating right, made me feel better, made my mind clearer. It was an excellent feeling," said Hamilton, 28, of Kansas City.

Sports

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

Representatives from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, including retired UFC champion Randy Couture and Rep. Jeff Dunham (R-Calif.), testified before Congress on Dec. 8 in favor of providing MMA fighters with more protections from promoters, more regulation of marketing, and standardized health and safety practices.

Health & Fitness

Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.

College Sports

Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is a big Auburn fan. His physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary Courtney Cooper began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player. And his wish came true.

Nation & World Videos