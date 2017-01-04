National
Walmart surveillance video shows fatal encounter with police
On April police officers responded to a non-emergency call at a Phoenix-area Walmart. Security video released Tuesday by police show how close the officers were to the suspect, who opened fire on the officers in an ambush attack. One officer took two bullets to the vest, the force strong enough to knock him to the ground. The officer flipped over and fired back. The suspect rushed outside and dropped his weapon and tried retrieving it when the officer fired killing the suspect. Both officers survived the attack.Chandler Police Department