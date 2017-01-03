Pentagon to waive bonus repayments for majority of California National Guard soldiers

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar

0:13 NC Governor Pat McCrory and Senator Thom Tillis dab

5:22 Cam Newton takes center stage on Super Bowl 50 Opening Night

0:51 Son of Kansas lawmaker dabs, and Ryan asks, 'Are you going to sneeze?'

3:56 One mailbox on a North Carolina beach holds stories from visitors around the world

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

4:45 Rebirth of a Transgender Teenager

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina's newest law