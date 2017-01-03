Pit bull put down after attacking owners when they tried to put a sweater on him

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar Pause

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser

5:16 Finding Answers in a Ship Full of Migrants’ Bodies

2:37 Tennessee family battles HOA after daughter is nearly strangled

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

2:33 When homes associations go bad

2:51 How to bring Southern Resident killer whales back from the brink of extinction

3:17 Dallas police chief recites Stevie Wonder song to honor officers

1:38 Employees express gratitude and disbelief to Trump-Carrier job deal