Ford cancels plan to build $1.6 billion plant in Mexico, adds US jobs

2:09 Toddler saves twin brother from fallen dresser Pause

5:16 Finding Answers in a Ship Full of Migrants’ Bodies

2:22 Anti-muslim bias at its worst, says media scholar

2:52 Workout regime brings new life to gunshot victim

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

0:27 Trump wants to cancel order for new Air Force One: "It's ridiculous"

0:57 Police officer donates bike to help Warner Robins man with his daily commute

2:04 Thieves use sky lift to steal ATM in Texas