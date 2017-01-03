One mailbox on a North Carolina beach holds stories from visitors around the world

The Kindred Spirit Mailbox stands on a beach on Bird Island, North Carolina. It houses notebooks where visitors from around the world share their prayers, joy, grief, and secrets. Some write about the loved ones they lost, some show gratitude to what they have in life, and some even get engaged here. To get to the mailbox, it is not an easy walk. The closest parking lot is a mile and a half away. Frank Nesmith, keeper of the mailbox, put it up to communicate with his girlfriend, Claudia, 40 years ago. While their summer romance slipped by, the mailbox stays. In 2012, University of North Carolina Wilmington Randall Library Special Collections became home to the notebooks.
Aria Hangyu Chen/The Sun News

Sports

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

Representatives from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, including retired UFC champion Randy Couture and Rep. Jeff Dunham (R-Calif.), testified before Congress on Dec. 8 in favor of providing MMA fighters with more protections from promoters, more regulation of marketing, and standardized health and safety practices.

Health & Fitness

Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.

College Sports

Cam Newton makes young fan's wish come true

Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is a big Auburn fan. His physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary Courtney Cooper began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player. And his wish came true.

National

2016's worst red-light runners

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos in Florida and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

National

Newest target for scammers: millennials

Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money.

National

History of NASA's Mission Control

Since the days of Gemini all of America’s human spaceflight programs have been controlled by men and women stationed in one of several flight control rooms at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston: the International Space Station flight controllers recently moved into an upgraded facility in the room that hosted the teams during the first manned flights of Apollo and the space shuttle. Here’s a tour of “Mission Control Houston” through the years, from its first generation through the facility ready for the flights of Orion, the spacecraft that will take humans farther into space than they’ve ever gone before.

National

2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

Do you feel overwhelmed by a calendar that’s overbooked with shopping, parties and other holiday commitments?“You shouldn’t have to connect every dot,” says Mayo Clinic resiliency expert Dr. Amit Sood. “Holidays should be about recovering from weeks and months of stress, not about packing in so much stuff.”

