Workout regime brings new life to gunshot victim

Five years ago, Wesley Hamilton, then 23, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was paralyzed from the waist down. After lying in a bed for two years battling depression and physical ailments, training and exercise have brought a new life and happiness to Hamilton. "I have never had muscles, so building muscles, eating right, made me feel better, made my mind clearer. It was an excellent feeling," said Hamilton, 28, of Kansas City.
Tammy Ljungblad / The Kansas City Star

Sports

Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

Representatives from the mixed martial arts (MMA) community, including retired UFC champion Randy Couture and Rep. Jeff Dunham (R-Calif.), testified before Congress on Dec. 8 in favor of providing MMA fighters with more protections from promoters, more regulation of marketing, and standardized health and safety practices.

Health & Fitness

Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

You've probably heard it in the movies--a person becoming so sad that they die of a 'broken heart'. While it's not usually a fatal event, there is such a thing as 'Broken Heart Syndrome'. Dr. Steven Nissen, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says Broken Heart Syndrome most often occurs after a person has suffered an extreme emotional experience and the symptoms mimic those of a heart attack.

National

2016's worst red-light runners

American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos in Florida and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.

National

Newest target for scammers: millennials

Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money.

National

History of NASA's Mission Control

Since the days of Gemini all of America’s human spaceflight programs have been controlled by men and women stationed in one of several flight control rooms at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston: the International Space Station flight controllers recently moved into an upgraded facility in the room that hosted the teams during the first manned flights of Apollo and the space shuttle. Here’s a tour of “Mission Control Houston” through the years, from its first generation through the facility ready for the flights of Orion, the spacecraft that will take humans farther into space than they’ve ever gone before.

National

2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

Do you feel overwhelmed by a calendar that’s overbooked with shopping, parties and other holiday commitments?“You shouldn’t have to connect every dot,” says Mayo Clinic resiliency expert Dr. Amit Sood. “Holidays should be about recovering from weeks and months of stress, not about packing in so much stuff.”

Nation & World Videos