Billie Lourd thanks fans for support after deaths of mom Fisher, grandma Reynolds

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy Pause

1:12 Injured veteran can’t work without his service dog, so Lowe’s hired them both

3:35 Mother wants suicide to be more than a whisper after son kills himself

2:04 Thieves use sky lift to steal ATM in Texas

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:20 The United States of Powerball

2:27 Dave Barry discovers something other than fish in the ocean off Rio