Coast Guard searching for man who went overboard on cruise ship off Puerto Rico

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a French citizen who is suspected of falling overboard from a cruise ship in the waters north of Puerto Rico.
Jeon Pierre Knorr, 74, was last seen by his wife around 3 a.m. Monday on the MSC Divina cruise ship, which departs from Miami to islands in the Caribbean. He was stepping out to the couple’s room balcony for some fresh air. He didn’t return, and the circumstances of his disappearance are unknown. At the time, the ship was passing through waters north of Aguadilla, Puerto Rico.
Officials on the MSC Divina notified the Coast Guard that they had searched the entire ship and called for Knorr on the public announcement system, but could not locate him.
Knorr is described as about 6 feet tall and about 210 pounds.
The Coast Guard launched three aircraft and one cutter in the search.
