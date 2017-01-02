Armless Syrian boy thrives in US but ‘can’t take it anymore’ without his mom

1:20 The United States of Powerball Pause

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

0:56 Baby needs a new home

1:47 Questions remain about death of 10-year-old boy on water slide

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

57:11 Dave Barry and Carl Hiaasen talk politics, Florida and a presidential bid at the Miracle Theatre

1:28 The day Cassius Clay and The Beatles shared the ring