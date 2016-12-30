The latest Texan who could be agriculture secretary would diversify Trump’s Cabinet

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

3:25 What the 2016-17 winter could look like in the US

2:04 Thieves use sky lift to steal ATM in Texas

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:16 Do we still need Daylight-Saving Time?

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive