Kansas’ Marshall among House winners still receiving campaign money after election

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide Pause

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:34 Missing great-grandmother last seen on store video Christmas Eve found alive Wednesday

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

1:45 Dash cam video shows cops shooting fleeing man

3:40 Proper exercise for competitive gamers

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive