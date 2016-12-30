Why some in Congress think bringing back earmarks would be a good thing

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets Pause

2:15 Behind the scenes look at the world's largest cruise ship

2:04 Thieves use sky lift to steal ATM in Texas

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

1:47 USDA asks, 'What's your eating style?'

2:56 Wild love: Celebrating proposals and weddings at national parks

1:26 FIU QB leads teammates to church

2:17 Amazon deliveries are now faster, and airborne

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?