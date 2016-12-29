Saying ‘I do’ takes on a new priority

1:45 Dash cam video shows cops shooting fleeing man Pause

2:04 Thieves use sky lift to steal ATM in Texas

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

0:45 Watch rehabilitated eagle released back into wild by UC Davis vets

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

1:25 Couple shares tips to prepare for retirement

0:56 Baby needs a new home