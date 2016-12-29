This S.C. House member is a gun advocate. But now he's barred from having one.

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine Pause

3:37 President Obama tells Americans to not make Russian hacks "a political football"

2:24 Felicia Hambrick talks about her serious pit bull attack

2:52 Congress urged to provide more oversight to MMA community

0:43 Can You Really Suffer From a Broken Heart

4:56 S.C. Rep. Chris Corley posts bond on domestic violence and gun charges

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama