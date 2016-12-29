Dash cam video shows cops shooting fleeing man

Since the days of Gemini all of America’s human spaceflight programs have been controlled by men and women stationed in one of several flight control rooms at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston: the International Space Station flight controllers recently moved into an upgraded facility in the room that hosted the teams during the first manned flights of Apollo and the space shuttle. Here’s a tour of “Mission Control Houston” through the years, from its first generation through the facility ready for the flights of Orion, the spacecraft that will take humans farther into space than they’ve ever gone before.