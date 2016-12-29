Dash cam video shows cops shooting fleeing man

Get an exclusive and entertaining look inside of a wind turbine. Simon and Andy are your guides as they travel 270 feet up to the top of a turbine at the National Wind Technology Center in Golden, Colo.
Austin Deckard, 10, suffers from advanced pulmonary hypertension and is a big Auburn fan. His physical education teacher at Lakewood Elementary Courtney Cooper began a social media campaign to get the boy to meet Newton, his favorite player. And his wish came true.
American Traffic Solutions (ATS), the leading road safety camera provider in North America, wants drivers to see this year’s compilation of the worst red-light running crash videos in Florida and realize they are too dangerous to ignore.
Tom Bartholomy, president of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Piedmont, talks about scammers playing on millennials' fears over trying to find internships and jobs to target them with fraudulent offers that dupe them out of money.
Since the days of Gemini all of America’s human spaceflight programs have been controlled by men and women stationed in one of several flight control rooms at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston: the International Space Station flight controllers recently moved into an upgraded facility in the room that hosted the teams during the first manned flights of Apollo and the space shuttle. Here’s a tour of “Mission Control Houston” through the years, from its first generation through the facility ready for the flights of Orion, the spacecraft that will take humans farther into space than they’ve ever gone before.
Do you feel overwhelmed by a calendar that’s overbooked with shopping, parties and other holiday commitments?“You shouldn’t have to connect every dot,” says Mayo Clinic resiliency expert Dr. Amit Sood. “Holidays should be about recovering from weeks and months of stress, not about packing in so much stuff.”
Get an exclusive and entertaining look inside of a wind turbine. Simon and Andy are your guides as they travel 270 feet up to the top of a turbine at the National Wind Technology Center in Golden, Colo.
Detroit Police say one person is custody and two other men are still on the run after a terrifying armed robbery that involved one of the suspects holding a long rifle the victim. The video shows an armed man pointing a rifle with a laser light at the victim. The other suspect went through the victim's pockets, taking his wallet and other belongings.