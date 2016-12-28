Fans, celebrities react in shock as Debbie Reynolds dies one day after daughter Carrie Fisher

1:06 What to do when you meet a python Pause

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

0:32 8-foot Burmese python is captured in Miami-Dade

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher has died at age 60

1:06 Obama, Castro attend historic baseball game together in Havana

2:27 Obama's visit to Hiroshima, contextualized via the Truman Library

2:20 Japan's prime minister visits Pearl Harbor with President Obama

0:56 Baby needs a new home

2:25 Kerry defends Obama's UN vote