Imagine putting together this huge fake Christmas tree

1:57 Miami Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore speaks to the media Pause

0:56 Baby needs a new home

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

4:37 Secret Santa inspires kindness during sleigh ride in Independence

2:41 An inside look at marijuana growing operation Forbidden Farms

2:46 J.R. Clewell at Holy Angels