Once broke, a Secret Santa spread joy $100 at a time. He died, but the cheer goes on.

2:05 "Miracle Fruit" packs a powerful punch for cancer patients Pause

2:05 Wish comes true for North Miami Beach blind woman

1:01 Commissioner's staffer involved in altercation at Brickell bar (part 1/2)

1:00 2 easy ways to find more holiday joy

0:58 Heat honor Shaq by retiring his jersey during halftime ceremony

0:54 Miami Tight End David Njoku

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military

1:54 Friendly tortoise makes home for himself among the birds

2:54 Drivers get the choice of a ticket or an onion from the Grinch