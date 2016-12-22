NBA coach’s comments on former players spark accusations of racism, cowardice

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

1:19 See inside this Kansas City FedEx shipping facility