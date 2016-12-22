5 kids living in a car at Walmart looked hungry and smelled dirty. The parents didn’t.

3:46 Climbing 270 feet up to the top of a wind turbine Pause

1:07 Gang of thieves caught on video stealing motorcycles

1:31 Midday slump at work? 3 moves that can boost your energy

0:40 Long gun with laser scope used in gas station robbery

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth neighborhood

0:23 Bobcat fishing for salmon inside Olympic National Park

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

13:20 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

0:47 Surveillance video shows violent robbery at D.C. store