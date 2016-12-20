Report: DEA records show West Virginia flooded with prescription painkillers

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades Pause

1:02 Booming box scares off alleged package thief

1:48 'Tis the ugly sweater season

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

1:41 Tacoma man creates "Boom Box" to deter package thieves

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video

1:43 First look at the National Museum of African American History and Culture

1:01 Santa goes swimming with sharks