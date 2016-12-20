Santa goes swimming with sharks

Santa and his elf went under water to greet visitors at the Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium in Texas.
Joyce Marshall / The Star-Telegram

Taxi driver decks out cab with 9,000 Christmas lights

Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab.

Couponing mom claims she was attacked for holding up grocery store line

A "couponing" Tennessee mother says she was physically attacked inside a grocery store by a customer who complained she was holding up the line. The woman says a man started verbally harassing her, and when she tried to leave, she said he grabbed her by the back of the neck and slammed her head into a grocery cart. Police are searching for the suspect.

Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.

