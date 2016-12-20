Santa goes swimming with sharks

Twin sisters Erika and Eva Sandoval, of Antelope, meet for the first time on Dec. 12 since their conjoined bodies were successfully separated in a risky surgery the week before at the Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford.
Dwight Robinett, 66, drives a cab covered with more than 9000 Christmas lights for Taxi Taxi of Raleigh. Robinett, a retired trombonist from the North Carolina Symphony who has driven for the company for about three years, hopes to make people happy with his colorful cab.
The girl's father, Colin Dunlap, posted this video on Twitter saying, "my daughter's body is crushed by chemo but she won't let me carry her up steps to bed. 'I'll make it,' she says each night-and does. so tough."
A "couponing" Tennessee mother says she was physically attacked inside a grocery store by a customer who complained she was holding up the line. The woman says a man started verbally harassing her, and when she tried to leave, she said he grabbed her by the back of the neck and slammed her head into a grocery cart. Police are searching for the suspect.
A man accused a Bay St. Louis police officer of choking him while he lay in a hospital bed at Hancock Medical Center. In response to a Sun Herald public records request, the city released body camera footage from the incident. The footage, however, cuts off before the time the alleged brutality occurred.
Daiwon Mcpherson collaborated with Mobile Police Department to create an surprising marriage proposal to his girlfriend Shawna Blackmon in Alabama last week. See how she reacts when officers order Mcpherson to get on the ground, and ask her who she is.
Authorities released a video Friday showing Dylann Roof confessing to the shooting death of nine people at a Charleston church last year. This is the first time since testimony in the death penalty trial, the jury got to hear his voice. The video confession was taken by the FBI at the Shelby, N.C., police department where he was being held after he was arrested.