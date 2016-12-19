‘A dog is a dog.’ Canadian judge refuses to treat dogs as children in divorce case

2:45 Bass fishing heats up at Lake Lowell Pause

3:50 Obama defends Affordable Care Act, describes needed improvements like smartphone upgrades

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition

0:56 Man stages fake police encounter for surprising marriage proposal

3:29 Mother talks about losing son

3:13 Dylann Roof found guilty in Charleston church shooting - timeline

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

2:41 Vinnie Viola talks about hockey and his life in the military