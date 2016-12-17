Trump announces SC’s Mulvaney to run Office of Management and Budget

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

1:56 Miami Heat's Hassan Whiteside talks about the Heat's loss to the LA Clippers

1:16 David Beckham announces plans to bring MLS team to Miami

1:35 La La Land

0:29 Surveillance video shows theft at Davie Sprint store

1:50 Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill only sprained his knee

1:32 Cuban refugees arrive in Florida Keys

1:32 Cuban refugees in makeshift boat land in Florida Keys, are greeted with hugs

1:52 Booker T. Washington QB Daniel Richardson on winning South Florida Player of the Year