No name-dropping here: Smith, Jones still among the most common surnames

2:07 Highland author published in 'Chicken Soup for the Soul' Christmas edition Pause

2:18 Clinton: Fake news 'epidemic' is 'putting lives at risk'

13:20 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

2:36 Florida Panthers get power play working in shootout loss to Jets

0:51 Becoming the Grinch

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

1:52 Booker T. Washington QB Daniel Richardson on winning South Florida Player of the Year