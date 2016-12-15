Family: Teenager driven to suicide by cyberbullying is still getting harassed online

13:20 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive Pause

3:31 Hope to prevent Alzheimer's disease?

5:27 Fighting terrorism and Islamophobia at the grassroots level

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

1:53 Do you live in one of America's unhealthiest states?

1:18 'They destroyed our lives,' sister of Aryan-gang murder victim says

1:49 Grieving mom held out hope that son was alive

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

0:51 Becoming the Grinch