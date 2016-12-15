He played Trump on ‘Saturday Night Live.’ Now Taran Killam is headed to Broadway.

Taran Killam impersonated Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”
Now the former SNL cast member is going to play another world leader on a New York stage.
And tickets are even harder to get for this show.
Killam will play King George the III in “Hamilton,” beginning Jan. 17. The play’s creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda, tweeted the news Wednesday.
Oh damn, is @TaranKillam King George III the V?— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) December 14, 2016
@Lin_Manuel because 7 ate 9? No, that's not right. Thank you, Lin! I promise not to break your show!!!— Taran Killam (@TaranKillam) December 14, 2016
USA Today outlined four reasons why Killam will be great as King George. Killam sang “The 12 Facts of Hamilton Not Covered in the Show” with Miranda during an event in January.
It will be the first time on Broadway for Killam, a 34-year-old actor and comedian. He’s primarily done sketch comedy, appearing on Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” with Amanda Bynes and MADtv. Killam has also been on a number of television shows, but got his biggest role when he landed as a regular on SNL.
Killam was on Saturday Night Live for six seasons, but was not brought back for the current season despite having a year left on his contract. Killam played Trump throughout the 2015-16 season, as Trump became a dominant force in American politics.
Alec Baldwin has been portraying Trump this season, though the President-elect has not been happy about Baldwin’s impersonation.
Just tried watching Saturday Night Live - unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016
“Hamilton” has not been immune to politics, either. When Vice President-elect Mike Pence attended a showing, he was booed by the audience. After the show, cast members delivered a message about diversity to Pence.
“We are the diverse America who are alarmed and anxious that your new administration will not protect us, our planet, our children, our parents, or defend us and uphold our inalienable rights,” said Brandon Dixon, who plays Aaron Burr in the musical. “We truly hope that this show has inspired you to uphold our American values and to work on behalf of all of us.”
In response, Trump called the cast “rude” and the show “overrated” and said the cast should “immediately apologize to Mike Pence.”
Pence said he was not offended.
“Hamilton” tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant to the United States who becomes one of the country’s Founding Fathers and critical thinkers. It is told largely through hip-hop and rap music and with a diverse cast of actors, who portray white figures from history.
The musical won 11 Tony Awards, including best musical, best actor in a musical, best original score and best featured actor in a musical. It has been a commercial success as well — and an impossibly tough ticket.
